Q3 EPS Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Lowered by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.53.

TSE:TXG opened at C$31.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.40. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.49 and a 12-month high of C$35.89.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

