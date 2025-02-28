William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Trex Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. Trex has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trex by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $110,414,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Trex by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,407,000 after buying an additional 1,015,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

