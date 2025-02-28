Desjardins Expects Lower Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $690,746,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,580 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,995 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,604 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

