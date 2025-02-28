Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

INR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of INR opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $23.00.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

