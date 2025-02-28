iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 325.2% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,417,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

