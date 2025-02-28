iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 325.2% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of AIA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.