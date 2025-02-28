iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 325.2% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AIA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $765.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.5096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,417,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

