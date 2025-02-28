Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EPR opened at $52.06 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.