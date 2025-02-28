Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. B. Riley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $101,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,990.19. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,091,314 shares of company stock valued at $295,773,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

