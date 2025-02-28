Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in BOX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOX opened at $32.38 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at $49,890,434.88. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $395,385.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

