Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in BOX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 39,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOX Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:BOX opened at $32.38 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares in the company, valued at $49,890,434.88. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $395,385.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.