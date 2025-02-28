Gold Stocks To Watch Today – February 26th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. Investors often use these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the gold market and potentially benefit from increases in gold prices, although the performance of these stocks can also be influenced by factors affecting the individual companies and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 28,134,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,928,564. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 9,851,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,377,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.96. 1,281,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 16,087,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,803,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

