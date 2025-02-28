AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCNGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the January 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AGNCN stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.6402 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

