Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,263,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

MTN opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.53 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $235.81.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

