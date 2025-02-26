Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 228 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EPR Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EPR opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

