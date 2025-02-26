Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,692 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

