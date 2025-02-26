Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stake Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

