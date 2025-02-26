Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 853 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2,665.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.62. The firm has a market cap of $985.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.04 and a one year high of $231.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

