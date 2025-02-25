Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after acquiring an additional 522,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 841,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,223,000 after acquiring an additional 239,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Leidos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $128.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.22 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.