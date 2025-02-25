Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 701 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 438.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,613.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 153,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.