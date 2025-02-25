Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,076 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

