Truist Financial Corp Has $3.23 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $333.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.51 and a 200-day moving average of $333.36. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.