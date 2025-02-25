Truist Financial Corp Buys 4,597 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UTF stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.