State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 27.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NHI stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $86.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

