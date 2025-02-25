Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,060,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $344.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

