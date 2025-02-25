Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) & Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Financial Survey

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 27.68% 25.40% 9.58% Dorian LPG 38.51% 15.14% 8.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dorian LPG 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.31%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.49%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Okeanis Eco Tankers.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Dorian LPG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $399.71 million 1.78 $145.25 million $3.38 6.53 Dorian LPG $418.84 million 2.31 $307.45 million $3.93 5.75

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorian LPG pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Okeanis Eco Tankers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

