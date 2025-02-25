New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Talos Energy by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

