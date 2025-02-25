Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,630 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

