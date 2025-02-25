Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $51.32.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

