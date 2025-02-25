D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $798,000 Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 243,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period.

FTRI opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

