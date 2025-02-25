D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

