CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 171 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,989 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,914,000 after purchasing an additional 485,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,675,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,610.98. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,481. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.