Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 5,505.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 307,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.28 and a 200-day moving average of $310.97. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

