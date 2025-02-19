New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

