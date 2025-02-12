State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,354 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

