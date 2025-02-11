Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 236.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 179,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

