Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

