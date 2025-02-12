Head to Head Analysis: Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) versus Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 2 0 1 2.67 Uber Technologies 0 7 28 1 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Worldline and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $90.70, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies 22.41% 62.60% 21.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worldline and Uber Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $4.99 billion 0.21 -$884.56 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $43.98 billion 3.68 $1.89 billion $4.56 16.86

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Worldline.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Worldline on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

