Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

SWK stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

