Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,307 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,664 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

