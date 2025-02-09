Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) versus Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Critical Comparison

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.15, suggesting that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Safe and Green Development alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Getty Realty 32.97% 6.84% 3.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Getty Realty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $185.85 million 9.22 $60.15 million $1.17 26.61

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Safe and Green Development and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Getty Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Getty Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Safe and Green Development on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.