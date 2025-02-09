Essex Property Trust Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes OfferingOn February 6, 2025, Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) disclosed the details of an underwriting agreement entered into by the company and its operating partnership, Esse

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Essex Property Trust’s 8K filing here.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

