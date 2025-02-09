Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 16% – Here’s Why

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) dropped 16% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 287,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 47,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 16.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

