Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Expands By 22.5%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leafly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Leafly as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Leafly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.18 price objective on shares of Leafly in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Leafly Trading Down 3.4 %

LFLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Leafly has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.