Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Drops By 9.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Kraken Robotics Trading Up 8.6 %
KRKNF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,611. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
