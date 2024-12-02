Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Drops By 9.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 8.6 %

KRKNF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,611. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

