Senseonics (SENS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) recently:

12/2/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/24/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/16/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Senseonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Senseonics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SENS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,484. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 179,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 167,970 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.