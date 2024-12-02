Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 2nd (AAPL, APLT, BEG, BNTX, CPB, CYTK, DGHI, EXK, FAN, FAR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.89) target price on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 199 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

