Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 2nd (AAPL, APLT, BEG, BNTX, CPB, CYTK, DGHI, EXK, FAN, FAR)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.89) target price on the stock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Inspired (LON:INSE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 199 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.