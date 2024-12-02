iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 134,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 64,119 call options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,839,922. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,916,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,415 shares in the last quarter. Empower Annuity Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,575,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,296,000 after buying an additional 1,961,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 917.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,445,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,309,000 after buying an additional 83,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

