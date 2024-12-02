Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,516,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,856 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

XOM stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

