Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $197.58 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $197,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $91,466,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. The trade was a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $542.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.61.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

