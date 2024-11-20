Rpo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Rpo LLC increased its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF comprises 0.9% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,854,000 after buying an additional 506,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,727,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,400,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 891,617 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,235,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1,249.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 195,302 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ARKB opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

