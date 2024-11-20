Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 293,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $114.33.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.