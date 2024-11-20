Jodie Leonard Buys 3,100 Shares of Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Stock

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) insider Jodie Leonard purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.53 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,243.00 ($13,230.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,599.78.

Regis Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Regis Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.71%.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

